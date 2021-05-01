A severe impact of the pandemic has resulted in a sharp increase in downgrades as hotel closures and low occupancies led to deep losses, said ratings agency ICRA. It noted that negative rating actions in the hotel sector were at an all-time high in FY21 with 74% of its hotel portfolio impacted in the post-covid scenario. About 70% of the entities are on negative credit outlook, compared with 92% of the entities with stable outlook in January 2020.

Vinutaa S., assistant vice president and sector head, ICRA Ratings, said, “Over 45% of the premium hotel inventory is in highly-impacted states. The industry credit profile will weaken if the second wave derails the recovery momentum significantly. This could result in more negative rating actions."

The ratings agency said that the demand pick-up was visible in the recent months from staycations, drive-to-leisure and social MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and occupancy inched closer to 50% in Q4FY21, providing a dose of optimism to the industry.

However, the second wave has temporarily put the brakes on recovery. Wedding MICE, which showed traction, will get impacted over the next one to two months. Post that also, pax restrictions could impact revenues for hotels from this segment.

While hoteliers are currently witnessing cancellations till May end, the situation is evolving. Business travel, although low, was picking up in certain manufacturing sectors. Travel by field force was also witnessing improvement. This is likely to witness a setback because of the lockdowns. However, a few hotels have had some respite from quarantine traffic and alternative revenue streams such as food and beverage takeaways.

Leisure travel, particularly to drive-to destinations, will be the first segment to recover post the second wave. While widespread vaccination rollout will ease the situation once the curfews are lifted, the pace of recovery remains to be seen.

The second covid wave in India is much steeper than the first. While the pace of vaccination roll-out was picking up a few weeks back, vaccine shortages in several states have affected the drive.

An effective vaccination roll-out remains the key. The FY22 revenue per available room (RevPAR) was expected to be weaker than that post the global financial crisis in 2010, even before the second wave. Currently, ICRA expects the occupancy and RevPAR to be impacted, at least over the next two months because of the second wave. While widespread vaccination rollout would ease the situation to an extent, it is still evolving and remains to be seen. The extent of year-on-year RevPAR improvement in FY22 is tied to the pandemic timelines and could witness a revision in the coming months. Recovery to pre-covid levels is still two to three years away.

“About 70% of ICRA’s hospitality portfolio had applied for moratorium in H1FY21. Post that, some companies have availed of debt under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 2.0, to shore up their liquidity for meeting operational and financial commitments. A few companies had also resorted to fundraising from investors and promoters. In ICRA’s sample of larger hotel companies, about 38% of the FY21 loss funding was from promoters/investors. Further, the ECLGS 3.0 scheme is also expected to benefit the hospitality sector," Vinutaa added.

