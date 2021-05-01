About 70% of hotels are on negative credit outlook due to pandemic impact: ICRA

An effective vaccination roll-out remains the key. The FY22 revenue per available room (RevPAR) was expected to be weaker than that post the global financial crisis in 2010, even before the second wave. Currently, ICRA expects the occupancy and RevPAR to be impacted, at least over the next two months because of the second wave. While widespread vaccination rollout would ease the situation to an extent, it is still evolving and remains to be seen. The extent of year-on-year RevPAR improvement in FY22 is tied to the pandemic timelines and could witness a revision in the coming months. Recovery to pre-covid levels is still two to three years away.