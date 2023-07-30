About 80% of ₹2,000 notes back in banking system as of 30 June: FinMin

About 80% of ₹2,000 notes back in banking system as of 30 June: FinMin1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:09 PM IST
The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes in circulation on 19 May, giving citizens and businesses until 30 September to deposit them in bank accounts or get them exchanged
New Delhi: Around six weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw ₹2,000 currency notes, 77% of them have returned to the banking system, according to the finance ministry. The number of ₹2,000 notes in circulation fell to 41.80 crore in volume terms on 30 June, from 177.93 crore on 19 May, it said, and the value of these notes in circulation fell to ₹0.84 lakh crore on 30 June from ₹3.56 lakh crore on 19 May.
