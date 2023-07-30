comScore
About 80% of ₹2,000 notes back in banking system as of 30 June: FinMin

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:09 PM IST Rhik Kundu

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 currency notes in circulation on 19 May, giving citizens and businesses until 30 September to deposit them in bank accounts or get them exchanged

The value of ₹2,000 notes in circulation fell to ₹0.84 lakh crore on 30 June from ₹3.56 lakh crore on 19 May, the RBI saidPremium
New Delhi: Around six weeks after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw 2,000 currency notes, 77% of them have returned to the banking system, according to the finance ministry. The number of 2,000 notes in circulation fell to 41.80 crore in volume terms on 30 June, from 177.93 crore on 19 May, it said, and the value of these notes in circulation fell to 0.84 lakh crore on 30 June from 3.56 lakh crore on 19 May.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of 2,000 currency notes in circulation on 19 May, giving citizens and businesses until 30 September to deposit them in bank accounts or get them exchanged. The RBI introduced the 2,000 banknotes after demonetisation in November 2016.

According to the central bank, 89% of 2000 notes issued prior to March 2017 were close to the end of their life span of 4-5 years. The RBI also said its surveys revealed that people were not keen on 2,000 notes for transactions.

