About 82% of covid cases are in 10 states, UTs: Govt

NEW DELHI : Covid-19 has spread to new areas, but 82% of the total cases in the country are still limited to 10 states and Union territories, the health ministry said on Tuesday. India’s total count of positive cases reached 1,901,334, with 39,787 deaths.

The ministry said 50 districts account for 66% of the covid-19 caseload, while 28 states and UTs are showing a positivity rate of less than 10%. India, on an average, is conducting 479 tests per day per million population.

“We analyse positivity on the basis of three parameters, that is, measure of positivity in total numbers, measure on the basis of total testing in the country and in individual states and UTs, and measure on the basis of seven days’ rolling average," said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare. “The cumulative positivity of India presently stands at 8.89%. In the last week, the country’s positivity rate was 11%, which means that there are still certain states which need focus as the positivity is rising in those states."

The government said the case fatality rate is now at its lowest at 2.10%, since the nationwide lockdown started on 25 March. The Union health ministry did the mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender, which showed that male patients accounted for 68% of the deaths, while women made up the remaining 32%. The government analysis also showed that 50% deaths have occurred in people aged above 60 years, while 37% who died were in the 45-60 years age group.

“There is a need to take special care of senior citizens. The data shows 45-60 years’ age group is also vulnerable; they should follow covid-appropriate behaviours, especially if they have co-morbidities," said Bhushan.

The health ministry said it has issued guidelines clarifying that deaths of covid-19 patients with co-morbidities were to be treated as covid-19 deaths, and not as death due to the co-morbid conditions, to bring in a standardized way of death reporting in the country.

“States, including Maharashtra, which have reported maximum number of covid cases and deaths, have a high rate of death registration. The proportion of medically certified deaths among total deaths, too, is high in these states. There is no underreporting of deaths in India," he added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), in a notification issued on Tuesday, lifted the ban on exports of ventilators, besides all kinds of artificial respiratory apparatus.

Since March, demand for ventilators spiked all over the world and many ventilator-producing countries had imposed an export-restriction. In the initial stages of the covid-19 outbreak, India had imported 755 ventilators, while the limited number of local manufacturers were dependent on imported components. Back then, the Centre had said that the country will require around 60,000 ventilators.

“However, now we find ourselves in a comfortable situation as far as patients requiring ventilator-support are concerned," said Bhushan.

The ministry is also tracking real-time status of dispatch, delivery and installation of ventilators through a dashboard. Each ventilator is geo-tagged to track the location. Further, the government has created 36 WhatsApp groups for each state and UT, comprising officials from the Union health ministry, HLL Lifecare Ltd, state representatives, doctors and suppliers, where all issues related to ventilators are resolved by the concerned party.

Initially, there were no domestic standards for ventilators in India, nor were these a regulated medical device having BIS certification or under CDSCO regulations. At that time, the Committee of Technical Experts under the DGHS convened several meetings with subject experts and came up with prescribed minimum essential specifications for the basic ventilators to be procured.

Two public sector undertakings, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Andhra MedTech Zone, played an important role by supplying 30,000 and 13,500 domestic ventilators, respectively.

The Defence Research and Development Organization played a vital role in local designing and manufacturing of components. Starting with the roll-out of the first “Make in India" ventilator manufactured by Bharat Electronics on 30 May, 18,000 ventilators have been provided and installed at 700 hospitals.

