Job losses and pay cuts amid the covid-19 pandemic have exposed the financial fragility of the working class with around 85% Indian men concerned about their savings for the future, according to a survey by IndiaLends and e-cell of IIM-Kozhikode.

The survey titled ‘Indian Borrowers’ Sentiment Report’ further showed that the second wave of the pandemic was more challenging for the self-employed as compared to salaried individuals. The study, which received a total of 1,400 responses, has attempted to capture borrowers’ and investors’ pulse post the second wave of the pandemic.

The government’s loan moratorium did not find many supporters as only 25% salaried individuals said the scheme provided financial relief. However, a higher percentage of self-employed individuals, at 34%, found the moratorium helpful.

Finances of about 66% Gen-Z (aged between 21 and 25 years) workers were hit by the second wave, whereas baby boomers (aged 60 years and above) were less impacted with only 25% saying they were impacted.

Personal loans in demand ahead of festivals

As per the survey, around 65% Indians plan to take personal loan ahead of the festival season. However, the survey did not specify whether the loan would be taken for festival-related spending or otherwise.

Among different age groups, about 81% millennials respondents (aged between 25 and 35 years) said they plan to apply for a personal loan in the immediate future for education, debt consolidation and wedding, among other things. Out of the 81%, over 27% said they might take a personal loan for medical expenses, while 18% said they plan to fund their wedding through a personal loan.

“With about 65% of Indians planning to opt for a personal loan in the immediate future, there is a clear indication of pent-up demand for credit products and overall optimism among customers," said Gaurav Chopra , founder and CEO, IndiaLends.

“The economy is gradually coming back to its feet post the second wave of Covid on the back of a massive inoculation drive initiated by the government of India. We are witnessing a steady process of business revival, which has also helped to boost consumer confidence."

