‘About 9.79 lakh vacancies in central govt ministries, dept’: Jitendra Singh

There are more than 9.79 lakh vacancies in 78 central government ministries and departments, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He responded to a question by BJP MP Sushil Modi.

“Of these 9.79 lakh vacancies, 2.93 lakh positions are available in railways, 2.64 lakh in defense, and 1.43 lakh in the home ministries," Singh replied.

He also said that job fair programs are being organized across the country and new appointments are taking place in central ministries and departments.

In a written reply to Sushil Modi, the minister said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' will act as a catalyst in employment and self-employment generation besides providing gainful service opportunities to 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so.

'Rozgar Mela' events are being held across the country and new appointees are being inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector undertaking, and autonomous bodies among others, he added.

He also added that a National Recruitment Agency has been constituted and has done a detailed study of recruitment systems at the Centre as well as in states in order to adopt best practices.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 1, Singh said that the "Amrit Kaal Budget" infuses new energy into India's growth trajectory and is the outcome of an inclusive people-centric agenda relentlessly pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The #AmritKaalBudget presented by FM Smt @NSitharaman is the outcome of all inclusive people-centric agenda relentlessly pursued by PM Sh @NarendraModi," he tweeted.

"Equal focus on women, youth, middle class, farmers, etc. It infuses new energy to India's growth trajectory steering it to stay on track as a global bright star," he added.

FM Sitharaman on Wednesday raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings, and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade.

(With PTI inputs)