‘About 9.79 lakh vacancies in central govt ministries, dept’: Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said job fair programs are being organized across the country and new appointments are taking place in central ministries and departments.
There are more than 9.79 lakh vacancies in 78 central government ministries and departments, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He responded to a question by BJP MP Sushil Modi.
