About 9 lakh old govt vehicles to be scrapped from April 1
All state and Central government-owned vehicles including the buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings that have been on the road for over 15 years will be scrapped.
More than nine lakh government vehicles that are older than 15 years will go off-road from April 1, and new vehicles will be used, said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday. He gave the information while addressing an event organized by the industry body FICCI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×