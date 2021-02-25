Above 45 years old? Get paid Covid-19 shots from next week

Above 45 years old? Get paid Covid-19 shots from next week2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 07:52 AM IST
- The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start on Monday
- Anybody above 60 years, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in government and also private hospitals
The government has announced that people over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities can get coronavirus vaccine from 1 March. The vaccine will be offered free of cost at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals, the Union Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided on Wednesday.
"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told a media briefing.
Rajasthan: Every family to get insurance benefit of ₹5 lakh1 min read . 07:29 AM IST
Plan to scale-up production in tie-up with Serum Institute of India, say Astra and Novavax3 min read . 07:21 AM IST
New coronavirus variant identified in New York: Report1 min read . 07:19 AM IST
Facebook says it will pay $1B over 3 years to news industry1 min read . 06:46 AM IST
"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. The Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states."
Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle
The list of what constitutes a co-morbidity will be finalised and released soon. And the amount that has to be paid in case one opts for private hospitals will also be decided in the next three-four days. The health ministry is in discussions with manufacturers as well as hospitals regarding the same.
At vaccination sites, those seeking a dose will need to prove their identity by showing a government-issued identity card.
The government had earlier said that it would use CoWin (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network) mobile app to help people register for their inoculation and locate the nearest vaccination centres. The app is currently restricted to government employees and users. Once the app is available to the public, users will be able to register themselves with details of the documents required..
India launched the coronavirus vaccination campaign on January 16, and in the period since, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers has crossed 1.23 crore in the country
West Bengal makes negative Covid-19 report must for travellers from these 4 states1 min read . 24 Feb 2021
Maharashtra sees record spike of over 8,800 new Covid-19 cases, total tally crosses 21.21 lakh1 min read . 24 Feb 2021
PM signals PSU assets sale2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
IIFL and Axis Securities win bids to acquire Karvy accounts1 min read . 05:22 AM IST
Meanwhile, with 13,742 new infections, India's Covid-19 count has gone up to 1,10,30,176 while recoveries are at 1,07,26,702, according to official data released on Wednesday. There are 1,46,907 active coronavirus cases in the country, which comprises 1.33 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.