OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Above normal summer temperatures likely across country: IMD
Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country: IMD

1 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 04:22 PM IST PTI

IMD has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.

However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Former US President Donald Trump

In first speech after WH exit, Trump raises climate issue; says India, China not clean

1 min read . 04:05 PM IST
You are trying to embarrass me, says Rahul Gandhi as the schoolgirl puts forward the 15-push-up challenge.

Rahul Gandhi impresses netizens with push-ups. Seen it yet? Watch video

1 min read . 04:03 PM IST
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan undergoes eye surgery, says progress is slow

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co, which operates four 400kV (kilo-volt) transmission lines fetching power to Mumbai, the blackout was because of pending maintenance work at substations and a mismatch between power demand and supply, which caused key transmission lines to trip

Chinese group likely behind Mumbai October blackout, say cybersecurity firm

1 min read . 03:49 PM IST

"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India.

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India," it added. PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout