Above normal summer temperatures likely across country: IMD
Photo: HT

Above normal summer temperatures likely across country: IMD

1 min read . 04:22 PM IST PTI

IMD has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.

Day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India, the India Meteorological Department said Monday in its summer forecast for March to May.

However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

However, it has forecast a likelihood of below normal temperatures in south and adjoining central India.

"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India.

"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India," it added. PTI

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

