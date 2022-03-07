ABP-Cvoter Exit Poll 2022 on UP: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to return to power with clear majority in UP. Exit polls conducted by ABP-Cvoter, the ruling BJP is likely to bag 228-244 seats, while SP may gget 132-148 seats. The BSP of Mayawati is predicted to win just 13-21 seats and the Congress may also settle at just 4-8.

Exit Polls 2022 results for 5 states LIVE

If these number hold true on counting days, Yogi Adityanath will create history by becoming the first chief minister to return to power for the second consecutive terms.

In the last polls, the saffron party had won 312 seats while the SP had got 47. This time, SP's tally is likely to improve not enough to upset the BJP juggernaut. Ahead of the exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav had said that his party would get 300 seats.

The Election Commission will declare on March 10.

