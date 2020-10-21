Home >News >India >Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata
Bimal Gurung has been on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling (ANI Twitter)
Bimal Gurung has been on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling (ANI Twitter)

Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata

1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 07:32 PM IST PTI

This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said.

The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago, the sources said.

Authorities at Gorkha Bhavan, however, refused to let him in, following which the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader, seen waiting in his car, left the place.

This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017. He had been hiding since then to evade arrest.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout