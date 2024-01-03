The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons for the 3rd time in the Delhi excise case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to BJP's National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, it shows that Kejriwal has something to hide and that is why he is absconding like a criminal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Poonawalla said, “Today, once again Arvind Kejriwal has skipped the third summon. This shows that there is something to hide, and that is why he is absconding like a criminal...Courts have not given bail to Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and the courts have established that there is a money trail, despite all this they are playing the same victim card..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per PTI report, AAP stated that Arvind Kejriwal is willing to cooperate with the ED, but they have argued that the intent behind the summons is to facilitate his arrest. The party has also said that the ED has not yet specified in what capacity has Kejriwal been called for questioning, is he witness or accused in excise policy case. The party further alleged that BJP-led Centre is hatching conspiracy to arrest CM Kejriwal to stop him from campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. Last year, Kejriwal was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

The ED had issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal earlier on December 22 last year, in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3. Prior to this, ED had previously issued summonses on November 2 and December 21, 2023, however, Kerjirwal refused to appear before the federal agency on both the occasions.

In the second summons, Kejriwal reportedly went on a 10-day 'Vipassana' meditation course at an undisclosed location and returned on December 30 while he skipped the first summons on November 2 alleging that the notice was "illegal" and “politically motivated." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, security has been tightened outside residence of Kejriwal who skipped the third summons issued by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case.

In the case, in February last year, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi's new excise policy. The policy was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh was also arrested in the same scam in October 2023.

(With ANI, PTI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

