Asserting that oxygen concentrators are in present times placed at par with life-saving drugs and medicines, the bench said "we hold imposition of IGST on oxygen concentrators which are imported by individuals and received as gifts (free of cost) for personal use, is unconstitutional" and quashed the May 1 notification of the Ministry of Finance that oxygen concentrators imported for personal use, irrespective of whether they are a gift or otherwise, will be charged with an IGST of 12 per cent.

