Uttar Pradesh remains on tenterhooks in the wake of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death, which has been marred by allegations of poisoning from his family. With security heightened in multiple districts and probes ordered into the controversial demise

Ansari's son Umar claimed his father was "given poison in the food" on March 19, leading to his demise on March 29. "We have full faith in the judiciary and will move the court over these allegations," Umar stated.

However, former UP Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh dismissed the poisoning claims as "absolutely baseless". "Accusing that he was being poisoned is absolutely a baseless allegation. The situation will become clear after the post-mortem," Singh told ANI.

Amid the row, authorities have tightened security in districts like Ghazipur, Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Varanasi to maintain law and order. "Various rumours are being spread, and a high alert has been issued. Police and administration are absolutely alert," Singh said, urging people not to spread rumours.

A three-member team has been constituted to conduct a magisterial probe into Ansari's death. A panel of two doctors will also perform his videographed post-mortem at Banda Medical College Hospital before handing over the body to Umar.

Ansari's elder brother Sibgatullah echoed the poisoning claims, alleging the former MLA was unwell for two weeks but denied proper treatment despite alerts being raised repeatedly.

Political leaders cutting across party lines have sought a thorough investigation into the death. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said it was "condemnable and regrettable" that the government ignored Ansari's poisoning allegations.

Samajwadi Party's Ameeque Jamei said they stand with Ansari's family and will demand a probe as the deceased had claimed he could be "murdered anytime". Congress' Surendra Rajput questioned Ansari's death in BJP-ruled UP.

The five-time MLA from Mau had a stronghold in his hometown Ghazipur. In April 2023, he was convicted for the murder of BJP's Krishnanand Rai and got a life term in March 2024 in a case related to forged arms license documents.

As authorities urge calm, Ansari's family awaits the post-mortem report to decide their next legal course over the alleged poisoning, which the former top cop has termed "baseless".

