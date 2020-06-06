Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain has come out and said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the city.

"There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for corona patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

"In the last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible. Even now we have close to 5,000 vacant beds," he added.

The capital city in the last few days has seen the number of patients suffering the virus sky rocket. In fact on Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 cases which took the total number of patients past 26,000. The death toll in the city is currently 708.

On Thursday, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan had come out and said that the rising cases and, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome

