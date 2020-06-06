Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Absolutely no shortage of beds for patients in the city: Delhi heath minister
Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain

Absolutely no shortage of beds for patients in the city: Delhi heath minister

1 min read . 12:06 AM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

On Friday Delhi recorded 1,330 cases which took the total number of patients past 26,000

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain has come out and said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the city.

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain has come out and said that there is no shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the city.

"There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for corona patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

"There are some misleading reports that there is shortage of beds for corona patients in Delhi because a few private hospitals are refusing admissions. The truth is, there is absolutely no shortage of beds in Delhi at the moment," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the last three days, more than 1,000 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi. If beds were not available, this would have not been possible. Even now we have close to 5,000 vacant beds," he added.

The capital city in the last few days has seen the number of patients suffering the virus sky rocket. In fact on Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 cases which took the total number of patients past 26,000. The death toll in the city is currently 708.

On Thursday, Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan had come out and said that the rising cases and, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many districts are worrisome

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated