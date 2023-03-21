'Absolutely unacceptable', US condemns attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:56 AM IST
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called the vandalism at Indian Consulate absolutely unacceptable.The country has also pledged to defend the safety, and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them.
As the Punjab government cracks down on Amritpal Singh, have started creating chaos across the world. The United States has condemned the attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the US.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×