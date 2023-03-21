"We want to take action against whoever did that violent act in San Francisco, because this country allows us to do peaceful protests and we want to keep it that way. Whenever there are some issues, we have the right to demonstrate peacefully. But we would like the authorities to take strict action against people who committed violence in San Francisco at the Indian Consulate," Jassee Singh from the Sikhs of America said. Indiaspora in a statement condemned the violence and vandalism at the Indian Consulate. "We hope our friends at the consulate and our community in the Bay Area are safe and that swift action is taken by law enforcement."