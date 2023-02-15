‘Absolutely weird’: Gauhati HC raps Assam govt, grants bail to some in child marriage cases
These are not matters of custodial interrogation. You (state) proceed as per law, we have nothing to say. If you find somebody guilty, file a chargesheet. Let him or her face trial and if they are convicted, they are convicted: HC to Assam govt
Assam child marriage crackdown: The Gauhati High Court has granted anticipatory bail to none people held in custody by the Assam Police for interrogation with relation to the state ruling government-led crackdown on child marriages.
