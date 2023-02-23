Abu Dhabi defence firm signs MOU with India's HAL at UAE's defence expo
- IDEX-2023 exhibition will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 20- 24 February
EDGE, UAE's leading defence group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India's aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).
