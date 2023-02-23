EDGE, UAE's leading defence group signed a Memorandum of Understanding with India's aerospace firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

The MOU is signed to explore the areas of cooperation that include joint design and development of missile systems and Unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

Additionally, both companies will explore the utilisation of HAL's small gas turbine engines on EDGE's guided weapons, the utilisation of EDGE's GPS jamming and spoofing equipment on HAL's platforms, and opportunities for further knowledge sharing.

The two companies will also explore cooperation on mission computers, training programmes, and utilisation of additive manufacturing of metallic parts will also take place at EDGE's and HAL's world-class facilities in the UAE and India.

Dubai's EDGE and India's HAL signed the MOU at INDEX, touted to be one of the world's largest tri-service defence exhibitions.

IDEX-2023 exhibition will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 20- 24 February.

Indian envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir visited IDEX-the the flagship defence expo of the UAE yesterday.

Other companies have also signed agreements in the ongoing defence exhibition. For instance, ICOMM, a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) signed an agreement with UAE-based EDGE entity CARACAL for the first-ever Transfer of Technology (ToT) in defence articles.

ICOMM will locally manufacture CARACAL's complete line of small arms for the Indian market under the 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

This week Reuters reported that UAE signed defence deals worth 8.14 billion dirhams ($2.22 billion) on 21 February at IDEX.

EDGE, whose book value last year was roughly $5 billion, won the biggest deal, a 4.7 billion-dirham contract for its subsidiary Halcon to supply Desert Sting P5 systems, Tawazun Council.

Another EDGE subsidiary, ADASI, clinched a 1.33 billion-dirham deal for its Shadow system.

EDGE has clients in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.