Abu Dhabi’s ADQ launches $300 mln fund for India, Southeast Asian startups

MUMBAI: ADQ, formerly Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, on Tuesday said it has launched a new venture capital fund, Alpha Wave Incubation Fund, worth AED 1.1 billion ($299.5 million) to invest in early-stage businesses in India and Southeast Asia.

The venture fund, managed by New York-based hedge fund Falcon Edge Capital, is located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre situated in the Al Maryah island at Abu Dhabi.

The fund would help startups set up global or regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City, while also providing them market access to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“To maximise our value creation and long-term impact on society, we will also take a leadership role by investing in new companies that are pioneering cutting-edge technologies and developing new and innovative businesses models," Mohammed Hassan Alsuwaidi, chief executive officer of ADQ, said in a press statement.

Established as a public joint stock company in 2018, ADQ works in strategic partnership with the government of Abu Dhabi. It holds a diverse portfolio of non-oil enterprises spanning key sectors, including utilities, tourism and hospitality, aviation, transportation, logistics, industrial, real estate, media, healthcare, agri-foods and financial services.

Share Via