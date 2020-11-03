Abu Dhabi’s SWF is first notified fund to get 100% income-tax exemption

Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday that Abu Dhabi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) - MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited - has become the first foreign SWF that has been notified and granted 100% income-tax exemption for the long-term investments to be made in the specified priority sectors in India.

Finance Ministry said that India has gradually opened up the economy for FDI, except very few sectors and has also extended a lot of tax concessions for sovereign funds to attract long-term investments in India’s infrastructure sector. The MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited of Abu Dhabi has been provided 100% income-tax exemption to income from interest, dividend and long-term capital gains for its investment in India’s priority sector as per the Finance Act, 2020. Now with CBDT’s notification, MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited of Abu Dhabi became the first notified SWF which will be availing this exemption. “This 100% income-tax exemption facility was well received by the SWFs and Pension Funds across the globe and a large number of SWFs and Pension Funds have shown interest in making investment in India’s infrastructure sector."

It may be noted that CBDT has issued detailed guidelines on 22nd July 2020 to facilitate the process of SWFs’ notification. Notified foreign Pension Funds were also granted similar exemption subject to fulfilment of certain prescribed conditions.

An official closely in the know of the matter said on the condition of anonymity that to expedite foreign investment in India’s priority areas during the Covid pandemic time, the process of notification of the MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited was completed in a record time. On 18th September 2020, the MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited made application for seeking tax-exemption notification as per the CBDT guidelines. Amidst the challenges of Covid-19, all deliberations and meetings between applicant and tax authorities were held virtually through video conferencing and communications were made only through emails. The MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited submitted its final replies on 20th October 2020 and after that the process of notification including consultation with Ministry of Law & Justice for legal vetting of the notification, etc., has been completed in less than two weeks; and with the completion of all legal and other formalities the notification granting 100% tax-exemption was issued on 2nd November 2020.

The Government of Indiain order to incentivise long-term investment by the SWFs of the foreign governments in the priority sectors, had granted through the Finance Act, 2020, a 100% income-tax exemption to income of a notified SWF in respect of its investment made in the specified infrastructure sectors. The income-tax exemption to SWFs and the Pension Fund is expected to provide much needed foreign funding to the infrastructure sector and will a go a long way in boosting the growth in the infrastructure sector. The Government of India had issued a notification on 6th July 2020 to broaden the scope of this exemption and made all sub-sectors of Harmonised Master List of the infrastructure eligible for this income-tax exemption.

