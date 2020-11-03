Abu Dhabi’s SWF is first notified fund to get 100% income-tax exemption

An official closely in the know of the matter said on the condition of anonymity that to expedite foreign investment in India’s priority areas during the Covid pandemic time, the process of notification of the MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited was completed in a record time. On 18th September 2020, the MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited made application for seeking tax-exemption notification as per the CBDT guidelines. Amidst the challenges of Covid-19, all deliberations and meetings between applicant and tax authorities were held virtually through video conferencing and communications were made only through emails. The MIC Redwood 1 RSC Limited submitted its final replies on 20th October 2020 and after that the process of notification including consultation with Ministry of Law & Justice for legal vetting of the notification, etc., has been completed in less than two weeks; and with the completion of all legal and other formalities the notification granting 100% tax-exemption was issued on 2nd November 2020.