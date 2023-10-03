Abu Dhabi's IHC increases stake in Adani Enterprises to 5.04%
Last week IHC said it would sell its 1.26% stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd and 1.41% stake in Adani Energy Solutions as part of a 'portfolio rebalancing strategy'
Mumbai: Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC) has increased its stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) by 0.06% to 5.04%, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. This comes after IHC sold its stakes in Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission last week. The value of the 0.06% stake is estimated at ₹153.6 crore, according to Tuesday’s volume-weighted average price of Adani Enterprises.