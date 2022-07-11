Abu Salem must be released, says Supreme Court2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 11:47 AM IST
1993 Mumbai blasts: The Supreme Court has said that the Centre is bound to release Abu Salem on completion of the 25-year sentence.
The Centre must release the gangster Abu Salem after serving his 25-year term in the 1993 Mumbai bombings case, according to the Supreme Court's ruling on July 11.