Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stormed into North Goa's St Xavier’s College campus and allegedly disrupted classes on Saturday. According to officials, the ruckus was created over the delay in constituting the student’s council. The standoff between the ABVP and the management lasted for over 3 hours and it ended only after district administration promised a meeting with the management and a delegation of students to resolve the issue.

As per a Hindustan Times report, officials claimed that ABVP members gathered outside the principal’s office demanding to meet her seeking a date by which the student council will be inducted. As the principal refused to meet them they began a sit-in protest and began sloganeering against her and management.

ABVP members stopped the protest after taluka mamlatdar (an officer in charge of a taluka) reached the spot and promised to call a meeting of all parties at the office of the deputy collector in a bid to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, condemning the protest, Congress MLA Adv Carlos Alvares Ferreira said, as quoted by HT, “The youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed into St Xavier’s College in Mapusa and disrupted classes. They were trying to infiltrate and promulgate law and order disturbances and probably violence. The teachers were panicky and the entire staff was worried."

“Such kinds of elements who try to disrupt education or the classrooms should not be allowed on any premises," he added.