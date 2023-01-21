ABVP members barge into St Xavier’s College campus in Goa, disrupt classes

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stormed into North Goa's St Xavier’s College campus and allegedly disrupted classes on Saturday. According to officials, the ruckus was created over the delay in constituting the student’s council. The standoff between the ABVP and the management lasted for over 3 hours and it ended only after district administration promised a meeting with the management and a delegation of students to resolve the issue.

