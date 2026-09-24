9 dead as AC bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida

At least nine people died and many were injured when a tourist bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway. The double-decker bus had over 30 passengers onboard during the incident. Ongoing rescue efforts are in place, while the fire's cause remains uncertain.

Written By Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published24 Sep 2026, 07:55 AM IST
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The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida to Mahoba.
The double-decker bus was travelling from Noida to Mahoba.(Video screengrab)

In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed and many others were injured, after a sleeper tourist bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida. According to initial reports, the double-decker bus, which had over 30 passengers onboard caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway while travelling from Noida to Mahoba.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, the police said. The cause of the fire has not been established yet.

“I was sleeping when someone woke me up saying the bus had caught fire, and we all scrambled to get out. It was not an easy situation to escape; there was a lot of smoke. We somehow managed to get out. The bus was packed with passengers,” a passenger onboard the ill-fated bus told ANI.

(This is a developing story…)

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