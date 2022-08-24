AC explodes in the smart classroom at govt school in Tamil Nadu, no casualty1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 06:03 AM IST
The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8
An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom of the Government Middle School here exploded on Tuesday, but there was no casualty, police said. The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said.