An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom of the Government Middle School here exploded on Tuesday, but there was no casualty, police said. The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said.

On Tuesday morning, one of the teachers switched on the AC in the classroom, where students were present. A thick smoke emanated from the AC's indoor unit, and the students were asked to leave the room.

Within a few minutes, the AC burst, and several electronic materials were damaged, police said. Karungalpalayam police, Education Department officials, and parents of the students rushed to the school after getting information. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

