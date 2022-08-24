Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  AC explodes in the smart classroom at govt school in Tamil Nadu, no casualty

AC explodes in the smart classroom at govt school in Tamil Nadu, no casualty

A thick smoke emanated from the indoor unit of the AC and the students were asked to leave the room.
1 min read . 06:03 AM ISTPTI

The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom of the Government Middle School here exploded on Tuesday, but there was no casualty, police said. The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said.

An air conditioner installed inside a smart classroom of the Government Middle School here exploded on Tuesday, but there was no casualty, police said. The school functioning at Thirunagar Colony in Erode district has over 300 students studying from LKG to Class 8, police said.

On Tuesday morning, one of the teachers switched on the AC in the classroom, where students were present. A thick smoke emanated from the AC's indoor unit, and the students were asked to leave the room.

On Tuesday morning, one of the teachers switched on the AC in the classroom, where students were present. A thick smoke emanated from the AC's indoor unit, and the students were asked to leave the room.

Within a few minutes, the AC burst, and several electronic materials were damaged, police said. Karungalpalayam police, Education Department officials, and parents of the students rushed to the school after getting information. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Within a few minutes, the AC burst, and several electronic materials were damaged, police said. Karungalpalayam police, Education Department officials, and parents of the students rushed to the school after getting information. Police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.