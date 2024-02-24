 Mumbai-Mauritius flight MK749: An elderly passenger, several infants suffer breathing problems. Here is why | Mint
Mumbai-Mauritius flight MK749: An elderly passenger, several infants suffer breathing problems. Here is why

 Livemint

Air Mauritius flight from Mumbai to Mauritius had infants and elderly passengers suffer due to faulty air conditioning.

AC malfunction on the Mumbai-Mauritius flight causes breathing issues for infants and elderly passenger. (Representative Image)Premium
AC malfunction on the Mumbai-Mauritius flight causes breathing issues for infants and elderly passenger. (Representative Image)

Several infants on Air Mauritius flight MK749 from Mumbai to Mauritius experienced respiratory difficulties due to malfunctioning air conditioning systems during the journey.

A passenger onboard the flight told ANI, “Several infants and a 78-year-old passenger on Mumbai to Mauritius flight MK749 of Air Mauritius developed breathing problems as ACs onboard the flight were not working. The flight was to depart at 4:30 am today. Passengers boarded at 3.45 am onwards but the aircraft developed an engine problem."

ANI further reported that the passengers remained inside the plane for over 5 hours and were not allowed to disembark. “The flight has now been cancelled and other necessary arrangements are being made," the passenger told ANI.

Amidst this, a 78-year-old passenger named Banudutt Boolauky is said to be grappling with breathing issues. Efforts to reach out to airport authorities and Air Mauritius have allegedly been fruitless.

Meanwhile, passengers boarded the aircraft around 3:45 am and were then confined inside, facing severe discomfort as the air conditioning remained non-functional.

According to a passenger, the flight has been cancelled and other necessary arrangements are being made. A statement from the Airline on the incident is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Published: 24 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST
