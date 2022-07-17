AC sales register record 6 mn units in H1; to rise higher in 2nd half of the yr

Noting that the first half was spectacular in terms of sales, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza told PTI, "The January to June AC market (domestic) must be close to 6 million units. We never had such a high sales number in the past. I expect the second half to be in the region of around 2.5 million units and end this year with around 8.5 million units."