AC sales register record 6 mn units in H1; to rise higher in 2nd half of the yr

AC sales register record 6 mn units in H1; to rise higher in 2nd half of the yr2 min read . 09:51 PM IST
- The growth is despite the fact that the prices of ACs increased two to three times in the last six months
Demand for cooling products, particularly air conditioners, saw a sharp rise amid the soaring temperature. Owing to this, the industry registered a record sales of nearly 6 million units in the domestic market in the first half of this year.
Demand for cooling products, particularly air conditioners, saw a sharp rise amid the soaring temperature. Owing to this, the industry registered a record sales of nearly 6 million units in the domestic market in the first half of this year.
The growth is despite the fact that the prices of ACs increased two to three times in the last six months due to unprecedented inflationary pressure from metals to key components and an increase in logistic charges
The growth is despite the fact that the prices of ACs increased two to three times in the last six months due to unprecedented inflationary pressure from metals to key components and an increase in logistic charges
Voltas has sold close to 1.2 million units of residential ACs, while LG Electronic India has sold over one million units of residential inverter air-conditioners, said their respective statements regarding their sales in the first half of the year.
Voltas has sold close to 1.2 million units of residential ACs, while LG Electronic India has sold over one million units of residential inverter air-conditioners, said their respective statements regarding their sales in the first half of the year.
Other air conditioner manufacturers such as Hitachi, Daikin, Panasonic and Haier -also witnessed a similar upwards trend in their unit sales and they expect the number to move higher in the second half.
Other air conditioner manufacturers such as Hitachi, Daikin, Panasonic and Haier -also witnessed a similar upwards trend in their unit sales and they expect the number to move higher in the second half.
Noting that the first half was spectacular in terms of sales, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza told PTI, "The January to June AC market (domestic) must be close to 6 million units. We never had such a high sales number in the past. I expect the second half to be in the region of around 2.5 million units and end this year with around 8.5 million units."
Noting that the first half was spectacular in terms of sales, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza told PTI, "The January to June AC market (domestic) must be close to 6 million units. We never had such a high sales number in the past. I expect the second half to be in the region of around 2.5 million units and end this year with around 8.5 million units."
In 2019, when the market was not affected by the pandemic, the industry had sold nearly 4.25 to 4.5 million units in the first half.
In 2019, when the market was not affected by the pandemic, the industry had sold nearly 4.25 to 4.5 million units in the first half.
Voltas has sold close to 1.2 million AC units in H1 CY 22, the highest ever by any player in the industry. This led to an increase in demand for cooling products given the intense summer experienced across the country coupled with the company’s strong online and offline distribution network and strongest brand equity, the Tata group firm said in a statement.
Voltas has sold close to 1.2 million AC units in H1 CY 22, the highest ever by any player in the industry. This led to an increase in demand for cooling products given the intense summer experienced across the country coupled with the company’s strong online and offline distribution network and strongest brand equity, the Tata group firm said in a statement.
Similarly, LG Electronic India sold over one million units of residential inverter air-conditioners in the domestic market in the H1 period clocking a growth of nearly 50 per cent compared to last year, in which split models accounted for 90 per cent.
Similarly, LG Electronic India sold over one million units of residential inverter air-conditioners in the domestic market in the H1 period clocking a growth of nearly 50 per cent compared to last year, in which split models accounted for 90 per cent.
It has garnered ₹4,000 crore revenues from the AC segment in the January-June period, said LG Electronics India VP, Home Appliances & Air Conditioner Deepak Bansal.
It has garnered ₹4,000 crore revenues from the AC segment in the January-June period, said LG Electronics India VP, Home Appliances & Air Conditioner Deepak Bansal.