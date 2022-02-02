The Union Ministry of Health on Wednesday requested states and union territories to accelerate the second dose coverage of the Covid-19 vaccine among 15-18 years beneficiaries.

In a letter to the concerned officials, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "I hereby request you to direct the concerned officials to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while also ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1st dose also receive it in a time-bound manner".

The letter highlighted that with the proactive efforts of Centre, states, and union territories, the country has administered more than 166.68 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine which is amongst the highest in the world.

The Covid vaccination drive for the 15-18 years age group commenced on January 3, 2022. So far the first dose has been administered to more than 4.66 crore teenagers (63%) in less than a month.

The vaccine used in this group is Covaxin which has an interval of 28 days between the two doses to complete the primary vaccination schedule.

Meanwhile, the Centre informed that over 11.48 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 164.89 crore (1,64,89,60,315) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category."

"More than 11.48 crore (11,48,99,956) balance and unutilized Covid Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!