Accenture is hiring commerce graduates. See job responsibilities and other details
- Interested candidates can apply through company website - https://www.accenture.com/us-en/careers
IT major Accenture is hiring commerce graduates invoice processing operations and accounts payable processing in finance department. The openings are for Noida and Chennai locations. Interested candidates can apply through company website - https://www.accenture.com/us-en/careers.
Here are some important details
Management Level - Analyst | Noida
Job Description
Skill required: Procure to Pay Processing - Invoice Processing Operations
Designation: Management Level - Analyst
Job Location: Noida
Qualifications: Any Graduation
Years of Experience: 3-5 years
Roles and Responsibilities
- In this role, you are required to analyze and solve lower-complexity problems
- Your day to day interaction is with peers within Accenture before updating supervisors
- You may have limited exposure with clients and/or Accenture management
- You will be given moderate level instructions on daily work tasks and detailed instructions on new assignments
- You will need to be well versed with basic statistics and terms involved in the day to day business and use it while discussing with stakeholders
- You will be expected to constantly be on the lookout for ways to enhance value for your respective stakeholders/clients
- The decisions you make impact your work and may impact the work of others
- You will be an individual contributor as a part of a team, with a focused scope of work.
Management Level - Associate | Chennai
Job Description
Skill required: Procure to Pay Processing - Accounts Payable Processing
Designation: Management Level - Associate
Job Location: Chennai
Qualifications: BCom
Years of Experience: 1-3 years
Roles and Responsibilities
- In this role, you are required to solve routine problems, largely through precedent and referral to general guidelines
- Your expected interactions are within your team and direct supervisor
- You will be provided detailed to a moderate level of instruction on daily work tasks and detailed instruction on new assignments and the decisions that you make that would impact your work
- You will need to be well versed with basic statistics and terms involved in the day to day business and use it while discussing with stakeholders
- You will be required to help in the overall team's workload by managing your deliverables and help the team when required
- You will be an individual contributor as a part of a team, with a predetermined focused scope of work.
