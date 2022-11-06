Accenture warns job seekers about 'fake job offers'. Details inside

IT major Accenture said that the company has not authorized any agency, company or individual for monetary arrangement in order to receive a job.
IT major Accenture said that the company has not authorized any agency, company or individual for monetary arrangement in order to receive a job.
The IT major said that it has come to their notice that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture, it said in its blog post.
The IT major said that it has come to their notice that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture, it said in its blog post.
"It has come to our attention that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture. Please note that we have not authorized any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture," Accenture said in its blog post.
"It has come to our attention that certain employment agencies and individuals are asking people for money in exchange for a job at Accenture. Please note that we have not authorized any agency, company or individual to collect money or request any monetary arrangement in order to receive a job at Accenture," Accenture said in its blog post.
Accenture said it hires only on merit and does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. It further added that it is not obliged to honour any job made by third parties.
Accenture said it hires only on merit and does not charge any fee at any stage of the recruitment process. It further added that it is not obliged to honour any job made by third parties.
"At Accenture, our hiring is based purely on merit—we do not charge a fee at any stage of our recruitment process. Please know that legally, we are not obliged to honor any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money,"
"At Accenture, our hiring is based purely on merit—we do not charge a fee at any stage of our recruitment process. Please know that legally, we are not obliged to honor any job assurances made by third parties in exchange for money,"
Recently, the company was alerted that certain fraudulent messages were posted asking job seekers for payment. The company has asked job seekers to contact at 'india.fc.check@accenture.com' incase they recieve such messages.
Recently, the company was alerted that certain fraudulent messages were posted asking job seekers for payment. The company has asked job seekers to contact at 'india.fc.check@accenture.com' incase they recieve such messages.
" If you are contacted by someone asking for payment, please do not respond, and contact us at india.fc.check@accenture.com immediately," the company said.
" If you are contacted by someone asking for payment, please do not respond, and contact us at india.fc.check@accenture.com immediately," the company said.
The company said that if any job seeker has received an offer of employment, then offer letter and all other related documents can only be downloaded from india.jobs.accenture.com.
The company said that if any job seeker has received an offer of employment, then offer letter and all other related documents can only be downloaded from india.jobs.accenture.com.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.