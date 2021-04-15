New Delhi: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday said the sector understands the gravity of the situation and accepts the decision of the Delhi government to curb coronavirus infections but business is going to be back at where it was at the earlier peak of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 as part of sweeping restrictions to break the chain of the COVID infections in the city.

In-house dining in restaurants has been barred while home delivery and take-away services have been allowed till April 30.

"We understand the situation and have no option but to accept the decision. But as a result of this, the business will be back at where it was at the earlier peak of the pandemic," NRAI President Anurag Katriar told PTI.

He noted that delivery business is only 10 to 12 percent of the sales of a restaurant.

"We are worried that these restrictions can go further, which will badly impact the industry which is already fighting for survival," Katriar said.

He also urged the Delhi government to extend hours for delivery and to ensure that the entire process of giving passes to the persons doing the delivery be made simple so that they do not face any harassment while performing their duty.

A night curfew is already in place in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 to check the spread of coronavirus infections.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

