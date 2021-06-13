Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Accept rising petrol, diesel prices pinching consumers but...' here's what oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

'Accept rising petrol, diesel prices pinching consumers but...' here's what oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said

Premium
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
3 min read . 05:11 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • According to the union minister, the government is spending 1 lakh crore on providing free food grains to poor this year
  • Pradhan accepted that the continuous increase in fuel prices has become problematic for the common man but added that it cannot be brought down

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the rising petrol and diesel prices cannot be brought down because the government is saving money for the welfare schemes.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the rising petrol and diesel prices cannot be brought down because the government is saving money for the welfare schemes.

Pradhan accepted that the continuous increase in fuel prices has become problematic for the common man but added that it cannot be brought down.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Pradhan accepted that the continuous increase in fuel prices has become problematic for the common man but added that it cannot be brought down.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the union minister, the government is spending 1 lakh crore on providing free food grains to poor this year. Besides, the Centre has spent 35,000 crore on vaccines and healthcare infrastructure.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved 1 lakh crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme to give free food grain to the poor for eight months. Under PM-Kisan, thousands of crores have been directly deposited in the bank accounts of our farmers. The MSP was hiked recently. And all this is happening in the current year," Pradhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I accept that current fuel prices are problematic for people but be it central/state government, over 35,000 crores have been being spent on vaccines in a year... In such dire times, we're saving money to spend on welfare schemes," Pradhan added.

Petrol and diesel have risen to an all-time high across the country after fuel rates rose by 5.72 to 6.25 per litre in less than six weeks. This is due to a combination of rising international oil prices and record-high central and state taxes.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Further, the union oil minister took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi following his latest remark on rising fuel prices.

Pradhan said, "Why is fuel expensive in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Punjab (which are ruled by the party)?" "If Rahul Gandhi is concerned about the poor being hit by fuel prices, he should ask chief ministers of Congress-ruled states to cut taxes. He should ask (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Uddhav Thackeray to reduce taxes".

However, the minister did not say if BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, which too have seen petrol price cross 100 a litre mark due to local taxes, would follow suit.

Petrol has crossed 100-mark in seven states and union territories -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

In Delhi, petrol has hit an all-time high of 96.12 a litre, while diesel is now priced at 86.98 per litre.

Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over 100 a litre on May 29 . Petrol now costs 102.30 a litre in the city and diesel comes for 94.39.

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised on 23 occasions since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision.

The excise tax on petrol was 9.48 per litre when the PM Modi-led NDA government took office in 2014, and that on diesel was 3.56 a litre. Excise duty on petrol now is 32.90 per litre and makes up for 34 per cent of the retail selling price.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!