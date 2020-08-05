Home >News >India >Accepted Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie "Raabta" in Ahmadabad, India. The entertainment capital of India may be reeling under the coronavirus onslaught, but its celebrity inhabitants are being roiled by troubles of another kind. The recent suicide of Rajput, a young and popular movie actor in Mumbai has fueled a sustained reckoning over the privileges of the Bollywood elite, laying bare the simmering fault lines between the haves and the have-nots of the Hindi language movie industry. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, file) (AP)

Accepted Bihar's recommendation for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Centre to SC

1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 12:36 PM IST PTI

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted

NEW DELHI : The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
After the actor's demise on June 14, KK Singh asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25,

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar govt recommends CBI investigation

4 min read . 04 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout