On the occasion of Accession Day, the story of Maqbool Sherwani, forgotten hero of Kashmir during Independence era, went viral.

Maqbool Sherwani had tricked Pakistani Army disguised as raiders by setting a different route when they asked him for the direction to Srinagar airport. This delayed their attack on the airport and leading to their defeat. He was later crucified by Pakistani Army. On 26 October 1947, Hari Singh, Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, signed the instrument of accession and joined the secular and democratic India. Following this, the 16-day-long invasion failed in Kashmir due to a strong military response from the Indian Army. The role played by some Kashmiri volunteers like Sherwani was historic.

This day is celebrated as Accession Day every year.

BJP to celebrate Accession Day

On Friday, J&K Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate “Accession Day" at a grand scale by organising a number of events.

“BJP will celebrate Accession Day of Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow at 11 am at Maharaja Hari Singh Park," a party spokesperson had informed, as reported by Greater Kashmir

Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26 in 1947 and it was accepted on October 27 due to which J&K became an inseparable part of the Union of India, he said.

As a part of a string of events, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and Mayor JMC Rajinder Sharma will flag off the "Vilay Dour Marathon" run organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) led by its president Arun Prabhat tomorrow at 8 am.

“The marathon will be flagged off at Major Somnath Park, 4th Bridge Jammu Tawi and will culminate at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, backside of Hotel Fortune Riviera," the spokesperson said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!