Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala, 23 people inured as private bus collides with container truck

A private bus traveling from Kolhapur to Borivali collided with a container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, injuring 23 passengers. With 11 suffering serious injuries, authorities are further investigating.

Livemint
Updated17 Oct 2024, 06:05 PM IST
A private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala.
A private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala.

Maharashtra News: At least 23 people suffered injuries after a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway on Thursday.

The incident took place near Lonavala in the morning, reported ANI.

The condition of 11 passengers is said to be serious.

“The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred,” reported ANI, quoting a Pune Rural Police official.

The official said that it appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind.

“11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc., while the rest suffered minor injuries,” he added.

The process of filing a case is underway.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAccident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Lonavala, 23 people inured as private bus collides with container truck

