Maharashtra News: At least 23 people suffered injuries after a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway on Thursday.

The incident took place near Lonavala in the morning, reported ANI.

The condition of 11 passengers is said to be serious.

“The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred," reported ANI, quoting a Pune Rural Police official.

The official said that it appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind.

"11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc., while the rest suffered minor injuries," he added.