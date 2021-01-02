Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Accidental death insurance cover for Delhi Police personnel raised to 78 lakh
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava

Accidental death insurance cover for Delhi Police personnel raised to 78 lakh

2 min read . 07:47 PM IST PTI

  • All policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said
  • Delhi Police lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to suicides

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced an increase in the insurance cover for police personnel, raising it from 30 lakh to 78 lakh in case of accidental deaths and 5 lakh to 28 lakh for those who died a natural death.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday announced an increase in the insurance cover for police personnel, raising it from 30 lakh to 78 lakh in case of accidental deaths and 5 lakh to 28 lakh for those who died a natural death.

The insurance cover for suicide victims has also been raised to 10 lakh, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

3 min read . 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

India successfully cultures new strain of coronavirus from UK, says ICMR

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST

The insurance cover for suicide victims has also been raised to 10 lakh, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh

1 min read . 08:25 PM IST

Dry run of covid-19 vaccination to help India with actual immunization drive

3 min read . 08:22 PM IST

PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at National Metrology Conclave on 4 Jan

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST

India successfully cultures new strain of coronavirus from UK, says ICMR

1 min read . 08:09 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Extending greetings on the occasion of New Year, Shrivastava said all policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated. 

The commissioner said the year gone by was challenging and the police personnel were mentally, physically and officially over-stretched due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Insurance cover for natural deaths has been raised from 5 lakh to 28 lakh, while the cover for accidental deaths has been raised to 78 lakh from 30 lakh. 

"Though no family wishes to be compensated in financial terms, yet in unfortunate incident, a provision of 10 lakh has been made to help the family in suicidal cases," he said in a statement.

"Being frontline warriors, as many as 7,612 police personnel got infected. Out of them, 7,424 personnel recovered and resumed their duty, yet we lost 32 of our colleagues due to corona pandemic," the commissioner said in the statement. 

Besides, Delhi Police lost 231 of its personnel due to natural deaths, 44 to accidental deaths and 14 to suicides. 

"It shows that police personnel are facing serious physical and mental health issues, which needs to be taken care of," he said. 

Keeping this in view, it has been decided that all the policemen above 40 years would undergo compulsory medical checkups, so that any ailment could be timely diagnosed and treated, he said. 

It would enhance health levels of the force. Serious deliberation is being done for maintaining physical fitness of the police personnel. In this direction, seven wellness centres have already been opened in police colonies, which also provide Allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors for medical consultations, he stated. 

A total of 135 personnel have been granted Out-of-Turn promotions, while 235 have been decorated with Asadharan Karya Puraskar. He said 145 policemen were also awarded Commendation Rolls, the statement said. 

Under a special initiative, three Out-of-Turn promotions for tracing 50 or more missing children in a calendar year have also been granted, he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.