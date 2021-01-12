Accident-hit union minister Shripad Naik is stable, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik , who is admitted in the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji, after he met with an accident in neighbouring Karnataka and said he's stable and that doctors don't see him being in any danger.

Singh arrived the INS Hansa base in Goa by a special flight in the afternoon and around 2.40 pm, he reached the GMCH, where Naik is undergoing treatment.

Naik (68), the Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH, underwent surgeries at the government-run hospital during the night, a senior official from the hospital told PTI in the morning.

His health condition is stable, the official said.

"I'd spoken to Goa CM after the accident, PM (Narendra Modi) had spoken to him too. PM had then called me up and expressed distress. He then asked me to come here (Goa), I was thinking the same. Shripad Naik is stable, doctors say that he doesn't seem to be in any danger as of now," said Singh.

"Doctors have spoken to AIIMS Director (Delhi), a team will come to Goa and consult with the doctors. If needed, he might be taken to Delhi for treatment. It depends on the doctors here," said the union minister.

रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्री श्रीपद नाइक के स्वास्थ्य और उनके चल रहे इलाज के संबंध में जानकारी लेने के लिए मैं आज गोवा जाऊँगा। संकट और दुःख की इस घड़ी में ईश्वर उनके परिवार को संबल और शक्ति प्रदान करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2021

Naik received injuries, while his wife Vijaya and an aide died on Monday when their car met with the accident near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district, while he was returning to home state Goa from Dharmasthala in neighbouring Karnataka.

Naik, the BJP MP from North Goa, was shifted to the GMCH ear Panaji late Monday night.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday night said Naik's condition was critical earlier, but now he is "stable".

"A team of doctors led by Dean of GMCH Dr Shivanand Bandekar is treating him. We are giving him the best medical care, the chief minister said.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said another medical team was on a standby to ensure best treatment for Naik.

Rajnath Singh also spoke to Sawant on Monday about speedy medical treatment to the BJP MP.

(With PTI inputs)

