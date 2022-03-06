Accommodate evacuated students in Indian colleges: Varun Gandhi urges Centre

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Varun Gandhi appealed that students should be structurally integrated into Indian institutions and added that the NRI quota should be utilised for them
NMC has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships to apply here in India to complete their internships
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday urged Centre to accommodate medical students who have returned from Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict in the Indian students. Gandhi appealed that students should be structurally integrated into Indian institutions and added that the NRI quota should be utilised for them.
The BJP MP wrote that on one hand students have bitter memories of war and on the other hand, their future hangs in balance.
"Many of them suffer from mental trauma, exacerbated by a disrupted education and poor job prospects back in India, while loans pile on. We need to structurally integrate them into our education system," Gandhi appealed to the central government.
He said that the integration of these students in the country's medical colleges will help in improving the healthcare system.
In addition to this, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also sought the intervention of the government to evacuate students from Ukraine. The BJD Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharya in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for finding suitable solutions to facilitate the continuation of medical education of the Indian students who have left Ukraine.
The BJD MP also stated that the future of such students will be "doomed" unless and until the union government and the Health Ministry in particular take some immediate measures.
Other political parties and politicians have also urged the government to help evacuate medical students.
Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships to apply here in India to complete their internships.
The relaxation comes with a caveat that the medical student will have to clear the Foreign Medical graduates examination (FMGE) here in India to avail of this benefit.
So far, 11,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine, according to Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan
