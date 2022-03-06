Accommodate evacuated students in Indian colleges: Varun Gandhi urges Centre

In addition to this, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also sought the intervention of the government to evacuate students from Ukraine. The BJD Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Prasanna Acharya in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for finding suitable solutions to facilitate the continuation of medical education of the Indian students who have left Ukraine.

