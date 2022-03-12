According to Pratisksha, medicine is a subject that needs lots of practical classes and studying it online will not make any sense. "Practical information is very important. We need live experiences. I don't think online education will work for us and later there will be issues saying that we don't trust you guys as you are from this batch that didn't have proper classes. We don't want that semi-educated tag on us," she added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}