Accor enters Chandigarh with a 120-room Novotel property

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in a report, said that in FY21, supply of rooms in India has grown 3.3% year-on-year, taking the total number of branded rooms in the country to 1.44 lakh. This takes into account the 4,093 new rooms that opened during the year. A lot of this inventory came up in the major metros.

