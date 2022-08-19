Account aggregator ecosystem to be tightened

The FIPs should digitally sign the financial information and securely transmit it to the account aggregator after verification of the consent artefact. All responses of the FIPs in the securities markets should be in real time. “There also needs to be adequate safeguards built into IT systems of FIPs in the securities markets to ensure that it is protected against unauthorized access, alteration, destruction, disclosure, or dissemination of records and data," the market regulator said.