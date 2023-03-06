In the last few days, many customers have been receiving fake text messages claiming their accounts will be blocked or suspended if they don’t update their Permanent Account Number (PAN). Stay alert and this is nothing but a fake message.

One of the message received by a customer yesterday read, “ Dear customers HDFC Bank account will be suspended today please click here to link and update your pan no immediately." The message also contains a link which you should never click.

If someone clicks on the link, their phone will be hacked, and will lose their money.

Several banks have issued a warning to customers not to believe such SMS.

How to avoid phishing?.

In order to avoid such scams, people need to be wary of links that do not appear genuine. One should always check thes source and whether the link is framed properly. The domain name should be checked and if you at any point of time feel that the link is from an invalid source, you should avoid clicking on it. And even if you end up clicking on the link, you should never reveal your personal data.

Best practices to avoid Phishing attacks

1) Always log in to a site by typing the proper URL in the address bar.

2) Give your user id and password only at the authenticated login page.

3) Before providing your user id and password please ensure that the URL of the login page starts with the text ‘https://’ and is not ‘https:// ‘.The 's' stands for 'secured' and indicates that the Web page uses encryption.

4) Please also look for the lock sign at the right bottom of the browser and the Verisign certificate.

5) Provide your personal details over the phone/Internet only if you have initiated a call or session and the counterpart has been duly authenticated by you.

6) Regularly update your computer protection with anti-virus software, spyware filters, e-mail filters and firewall programs.

7) Regularly check your bank, credit and debit card statements to ensure that all transactions are legitimate.

8)Please remember that the bank would never ask you to verify your account information through an e-mail/sms.

9)As a general rule, be suspicious when receiving any unsolicited incoming communication/phone call asking your personal or financial information or asking to update them on a site. Contact your Bank directly through official channels available to verify the authenticity of those calls.