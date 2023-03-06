'Account will be suspended, Update PAN': HDFC Bank customers, stay alert against such messages2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 08:23 AM IST
Phishing SMS fraud is extremely prevalent, and several banks have issued a warning to customers not to believe such SMS
In the last few days, many customers have been receiving fake text messages claiming their accounts will be blocked or suspended if they don’t update their Permanent Account Number (PAN). Stay alert and this is nothing but a fake message.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×