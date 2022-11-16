Accountability, transparency will help sustain democratic progress: Vice President

New Delhi: Accountability and transparency are twins that help sustain our democratic progress, said Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.
Addressing the inaugural session of the second Audit Diwas celebrations at CAG office, he said that accountability in public service delivery is quintessential to good governance to ensure that benefits trickle to the last rows.
Dhankhar added that audit is a powerful and inescapable tool of good governance. “The absence of audit or inefficient audit would lead to system degeneration. CAG has to increase focus on the instances of utility certificates involving massive public funds not being imparted for long by governmental entities."
Vice President said that CAG of India has been the External Auditor of various United Nations (UN) organizations over the years. “They have established a reputation for itself as a robust auditing organization with global best practices. With the enhanced pro-active stance of the CAG, there is bound to be improved efficiency and monitoring and reach of government schemes. Timely detection of fiscal misdemeanors and effective consequential correction mechanisms are peremptory CAG obligations."
He further said that engaging in self-audit will be rewarding.
On the occasion, the Vice President also felicitated the winners of the National Online Essay Writing Competition - 2022 organized by CAG as part of its 2nd Audit Diwas celebrations.
He said that the august institution will continue to find ways to involve the public at the grassroots in its impact assessment process and act as crusader against corruption and fiscal inefficiency.
